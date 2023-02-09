News

NUC orders closure of varsities for elections

The National Universities Commission (NUC), has directed that all university and inter-university centers in the country be closed down because of elections meant to hold on February 25 and March 12 in the country.

NUC said there would be no academic activities during the shutdown.

This announcement was made known via a statement signed by the Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration), Chris Maiyaki.

According to the statement, the decision followed concerns about the security of staff, students and the universities’ properties during the general elections scheduled from February 25 – March 12.

The Commission said the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, gave the directive following consultation with relevant security agencies.

 

