NUC, professional bodies accredit 43 UNIJOS courses

No fewer than 43 of the 75 academic programmes run by the University of Jos (UNIJOS) have secured full accreditation of professional accreditation bodies, as well as the National Universities Commission (NUC), the agency supervising university education in the country.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Seddi Maimako, disclosed this while addressing journalists on the achievements of the university during a press conference organised as part of activities marking his administration’s four-year in office, which took place at the Senate Chambers of the institution.

According to him, of 75 academic programmes run by the university, 43 courses including Special Education (Options) had secured full accreditation status from January 2020, while 28 programmes had interim accreditation, with accreditation results of another two programmes – Dentistry and Plant Science and Biotechnology – are being awaited.

“The National Universities Commission (NUC) and some professional bodies periodically carry out accreditation exercises, which is the external mechanism and process of assessing or measuring the strength of our programmes.

And, within the past one year, the university administration has strengthened the capacity of its Directorate of Academic Planning and Management Directorate in carrying out its core functions of coordinating, streamlining, monitoring and evaluation of the academic development processes in the university,” the Vice- Chancellor said.

Maimako, who noted that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had in 2019 rated the University of Jos as the seventh most subscribed university in the country with 46,082 candidates applying for admission in the 2018 exercise, added that no fewer than 8,878 candidates were admitted into the university, representing 93.79 percent of the university’s admissions quota which is one of the best admission rates in the country.

“From the available data, JAMB ranked the University of Jos as the fourth best among Nigerian tertiary institutions that had admitted candidates across the 36 states of the federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) following the 2018 admissions exercise,” he stressed.

The Vice-Chancellor, who also added that the university had continued to pursue an all-inclusive approach in its admissions policy in order to admit students from the different part of country to be represented in the institution, however, said:

“The university was rated as the fifth best tertiary institution in the country in terms of the spread of candidates admitted across the 36 states and FCT with 31 of the states having nothing less than 20 candidates being admitted into the university.

“It is noteworthy also that only University of Jos and University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) are not first-generation universities rated among the top five universities in the country.”

Like this: Like Loading...