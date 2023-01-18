News

NUC Scribe To UNILAG: Equip students with requisite digital skill sets

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has been challenged on the urgent need to, out of necessity, skew its academic programmes to equip students with the requisite hard, soft and digital skill sets that will enable them function effectively as global citizens in the 21st Century.

Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, made the call yesterday during the investiture of Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, as the 13th Vice-Chancellor of the university. Ogunsola, a professor of medical microbiology, is the first female to occupy the exalted office after over 60 years of the establishment of the university. For the university to realise significant achievements of national and international pride, the NUC scribe said the university now more than ever, needs to have a clear understanding of prevailing global trends; especially as these relate to the future of work wherein the university “must out of necessity, skew its academic programmes to equip students with all the requisite hard, soft, and digital skill sets that will enable them function effectively as global citizens in the 21st Century.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Vote Buying: We’ll block govt accounts early January – NFIU

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

In a bid to curb vote buying in next year’s general election, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has said all government accounts would be blocked early January, leaving only money enough for payment of workers’ salaries and for day-to-day running of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs). Also, the Nigeria police said concerted efforts were […]
News

CSO To President: CDS’ revelation must be probed

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Correspondent The Conference of Civil Society Advocates for Electoral Stability, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to subject the claim made by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor on the 2023 general elections to a comprehensive investigation. At a ministerial press briefing on Thursday, the CDS had said, among others, […]
News

Imo women protest against Uzodinma over slain wedding guests

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Women in Imo State yesterday joined the protest against Governor Hope Uzodinma’s alleged high-handedness, demanding justice for the over seven wedding guests allegedly slaughtered last Sunday by operatives of Ebubeagu, the government-owned vigilance group. The women, under the aegis of Imo Women Grassroots Movement (IWGM), said they were “saddened by the gruesome murder of no […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica