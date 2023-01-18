NUC Scribe To UNILAG: Equip students with requisite digital skill sets

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has been challenged on the urgent need to, out of necessity, skew its academic programmes to equip students with the requisite hard, soft and digital skill sets that will enable them function effectively as global citizens in the 21st Century.

Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, made the call yesterday during the investiture of Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, as the 13th Vice-Chancellor of the university. Ogunsola, a professor of medical microbiology, is the first female to occupy the exalted office after over 60 years of the establishment of the university. For the university to realise significant achievements of national and international pride, the NUC scribe said the university now more than ever, needs to have a clear understanding of prevailing global trends; especially as these relate to the future of work wherein the university “must out of necessity, skew its academic programmes to equip students with all the requisite hard, soft, and digital skill sets that will enable them function effectively as global citizens in the 21st Century.”

