NUC seeks VC’s intervention to end ASUU Strike

Regina Otokpa, ABUJA The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, has urged vice-chancellors to assist the Federal Government in ending the lingering strike by lecturers in public universities. Rasheed made the call at the opening session of the 2022 Retreat for Vice- Chancellors of Nigerian Universities and Directors of Inter-university Centres in Abuja on Monday. The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) asked its members to down tools on February 14 in protest against the failure of the Federal Government to honour its agreement with them. According to him, the Commission is determined to promote dialogue with critical stakeholders in the education sector towards a crisis-free university system. He said: “Our universities have been confronted with uncertainties due to the unfortunate strike. ASUU strike is in the sixth month and as vice-chancellors, we know the negative consequences of the prolonged closure of universities. We know what it means in terms of its effect on the economy of a nation. As vice-chancellors, we know what it means in terms of our institutional reputation and the future of our youths. “University education is fundamental to success and a nation’s economy; nations explore teaching, research and community development for aspiration of goals. Nigerian universities must fulfil their primary roles and fulfil their extant laws.” According to the NUC chief, the retreat will feature discussions on the issues from challenges to solutions, with the vicechancellors allowed to come up with recommendations that could help strengthen the university system. The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, represented by the Minister of State for Education Goodluck Opiah, said part of the challenges created by COVID-19 was a paucity of funds. According to him, the development contributed to the smooth funding of the universities. He told the vice-chancellors to help the government in repositioning the universities.

