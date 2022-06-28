NUC, stakeholders move to rejig varsity curriculum

Curriculum to focus on skills, entrepreneurship – FG

As the nation’s higher education system grapples with the challenge of graduates’ unemployability, the National Universities Commission (NUC), leading other critical stakeholders, is set rejig the university curriculum to be relevant and responsive to current realities

 NUC: We need to re-engineer curriculum for current realities, challenges

 Minister: Nigeria grappling with challenge of unemployable graduates

A new move that will change the narrative of university education in Nigeria, transform and revolutionise the system for relevance in the 21st Century, is set to be unfolded by the National Universities Commission (NUC), the agency supervising university education in the country.

Major stakeholders in the nation’s education sector and particularly the Federal Government have frowned over the challenges posed by the current education curriculum, saying a new education curriculum is needed to rejig the system, especially university education to respond to the 21st Century challenges.

Towards this end, stakeholders led by the National Universities Commission (NUC) two week ago, assembled in Abuja at a summit primarily to debate and deliberate on the consistent failure of Nigerian tertiary institutions to provide students with requisite entrepreneurial skills that would enable them to tackle emerging challenges in technology, science and engineering, among others

Also in the centre stage of the oneday Summit tagged: “Transforming Education Summit,” organised by the National Universities Commission was how to chart a new direction for the Nigerian university system in terms of the prevailing curriculum challenges with a view to developing a 21st Century university curriculum that will address the socio-economic and technology needs of the country.

Faced with the challenges, the Federal Government hinted that a new education curriculum being developed would focus on skills and entrepreneurship development in order to enhance the employability of graduates of the university system.

Meanwhile, over the years, stakeholders in critical sectors of the economy, especially in education and operators of the private sector, have raised concerns over the poor quality of graduates churned out in the nation’s higher institutions of learning. This is as stakeholders bemoaned what they described as a huge disconnect between what is being taught in the institution, and the current job requirements in the global labour market.

According to them, the negative impact of the undercurrent on the society, is as a result of ‘deficient curriculum” being operated in tertiary institutions in Nigeria, which has been labelled as out-dated and unfit to produce the 21st Century graduates capable of meeting current demands and realities.

However, also at a two-day conference recently on “Inaugural Higher Education Conference Opens New Frontiers of U.S.-Nigeria Academic Partnerships,” which was facilitated by the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos to mobilise key stakeholders to build long-term partnerships between U.S. and Nigeria institutions of higher education, the Deputy Executive Secretary of NUC, Dr. Chris Maiyaki, spoke of the urgent need to incontrovertibly reboot and reengineer the university curriculum so as to reposition the sub-sector for the current realities and challenges.

He said the Commission, as the highest level of moderating university education has therefore introduced some reforms, which one of the biggest outcomes is the curriculum reengineering in the university system.

“As a university system, we have gone through that trajectory where we need to reboot higher education; where we have to rethink and to reinvent tertiary education system,” Maiyaki stated, adding that since NUC realises that curriculum is very dynamic, the system has to take a cue from many of the facts, factors and concomitants that inter-condition higher education around the world.

According to him, the NUC is finalising and unbundle a new curriculum to bring the universities to speak with global best practices as it were. While stating that the current industrial situation in the university system is temporary and would not affect the reforms, Maiyaki pointed out that the issue of reforms is ongoing and dynamic, saying the reforms are expected to outdate the current challenges in the university system.

He said: “We have to reposition our higher education; we have to reboot the university system because we cannot continue to do things as we are currently or presently doing or did two or three decades ago in the 21st century.

“With the pandemic and digital delivery, as well as big conversation going on among the industry, academia and the government, we have no choice than to reposition our higher education so that we can respond appropriately to national development by bringing to bear full weight of our education curriculum in resolving some of the challenges confronting mankind.”

The conference, which attracted over 30 vice-chancellors from Nigeria’s federal, state, and private universities; five U.S. higher education experts and representatives from the NUC explored opportunities for building and sustaining institutional partnerships and ideas for joint degree programmes, was initiated to promote access to quality education and strengthen human capital for inclusive economic growth and development in Nigeria.

But, upset by the challenges confronting higher education delivery in the country, the House of Representatives had in March 2020, called on the National Universities Commission to collaborate with heads of tertiary institutions to review the curriculum in line with demands of the labour market and global best practices.

The call followed a motion: “Need to Review Curriculum of Tertiary Institutions to Reflect Job Needs and Serve as Instrument for Achieving National Development,” which was adopted without debate by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

The sponsor of the motion, Hon. Kabiru Amadu from Zamfara State, had stated that as long as the present curriculum, which is over 30 years old, was not reviewed the rate of unemployed graduates would continue to soar, as they lack the skills and competence to contend with present day needs.

It was, however, learnt that the curriculum being in use presently in the university system was handed down by the British colonial government about 60 years ago.

But, while the authors of the curriculum have consistently revised theirs to suit contemporary realities taking into cognizance entrepreneurship and other key functional skills and practical contents to produce creative graduates, Nigeria is still holding on to the ‘oriented curriculum’ of old that subjects graduates to further training and retraining after graduation in order to be suitable for employment.

Meanwhile, setting the tone of the Abuja summit, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, declared that the major challenge the country has been grappling with is that the university graduates are unemployable within and outside the country, particularly in the critical sectors of science, engineering and technology.

“This is not far from the archaic and out-dated content of the curriculum being in use in the institutions, as they lack the ability to produce graduates with the necessary skills and dexterities required in the ever competitive labour market,” he noted.

The current curriculum, Pantami further argued, is restrictive on the cognitive growth of students and must be revalidated and standardised with data and quality content to suit the changing global tides.

The Minister, however, stressed that soft skills such as critical thinking, analytical thinking, collaborative skills, project management, problem solving and presentation skills, among others, are mostly sought after especially in big tech companies. He said: “The issue of curriculum, for instance, has become important that the education sector should increasingly be more relevant and the changing role of the teacher being a facilitator rather than absolute harbinger of knowledge. “There is the need for a type of curriculum that will now focus more on skills, entrepreneurship, because we want to enhance employability.

As we have been preaching, we don’t want to produce graduates that will be looking for government employment. “Today, if you apply for a job in the global tech giants, they hardly ask you about the university you attended or class of degree, but they are interested in knowing your hard skills and soft skills.

This is what they are interested in. “We always complain about unemployment; I agree that there is unemployment but the percentage is not as we think. The significant challenge we have in Nigeria is the problem of employability.

This is the major problem particularly when it comes to sciences, engineering and technology. “We need to provide the relevant skills so that they will be able to confront any challenge and can be able to apply for any job globally.”

The Chief of Education, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Saadhna Panday- Soobrayan, who expressed concern that Nigeria is off track as far as the Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) on quality education, said several factors were also affecting low learning outcomes in the country, apart from the out-dated curriculum.

According to her, the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the fragility of Nigeria’s education system which was already struggling with poor access to quality learning and low resilience to shock, as well as frequent attacks on schools.

The Chief Education said the Transforming Education Summit (TES) seeks to renew political commitment to education as a global public good and to galvanise all partners around this common compact for education.

Saadhna noted: “Summits come and go; their value will be derived by the extent to which we use the momentum they create to propel key education priorities through collective action and accountability.

“UNICEF and other UN agencies are proud to be working with the Government of Nigeria to deliver on the right to education for every child. We are here to support the preparations for TES in the short-term, and we are here to reimagine education for a better future for all children in the longterm.”

Although no time line has been given and neither has the new content been unveiled, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, however, revealed that the new education curriculum being developed would focus more on skills development and entrepreneurship in a bid to enhance the employability of graduates.

Adamu, who spoke through the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono, noted that the entire world is now focusing on education because of the central role it plays in national/ global development.

He stated that the summit is being held ahead of the Global Education Summit in September in New York, U.S.A by the United Nations Secretary to provides opportunity and platform for stakeholders to brainstorm on the several challenges facing Nigeria’s education sector, such as poor funding, dearth of facilities and research equipment, and out-ofschool children, among others, so as to find sustainable solutions to the challenges and transform the sector.

According to the Minister, five thematic areas have been identified for discussion. These, he said, are “for instance, the issue of curriculum; as it has become important that the education sector should be increasingly more relevant and the changing role of the teacher being a facilitator rather than absolute harbinger of knowledge.

“The type of curriculum that will now focus more on skills, entrepreneurship will be sure as we want to enhance employability. As we have been preaching, we don’t want to produce graduates that are looking for government employment.”

The Minister stated that President Muhammadu Buhari had already approved an institute in Abuja which has the semblance of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) that will serve as a hub where all the top ideas of growing the country will be incubated and released for various sectors of our economy.

This institute, according to him, will take off this year. Conscious of the need for overhauling and review of the university curriculum, the former Executive Secretary of NUC, Emeritus Professor Peter Okebukola, recalled how the Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed set up a group, tagged the “NUC Strategy Advisory Committee (STRADVCOM),” charged with a directive to advise the Commission on how to implement the agenda for a revitalised system.

Okebukola, who disclosed this in his keynote address at the International Colloquium, organised on May 2, 2022 to celebrate Emeritus Professor Ayo Banjo at 88, however, said the first terms of reference of the Committee, was to work with all stakeholders in the system with a view to developing a Blueprint for the Rapid Revitalisation of University Education in Nigeria (2018-2023).

Specifically ontheneed toreview and update university curriculum in line with global relevance, he noted that STRADVCOM, as part of its mandates, directed to work with relevant Departments at NUC and stakeholders in university education to draft a re-engineered curriculum for the Nigerian university system to reflect current and future realities.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), whose keynote address was on “Nigeria in 2050 and the Future of Work: Blending Humanities with Science in University Education,” hinted that the product of this task is the draft Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS).

As part of moves to revitalise the university system and make the curriculum more relevant to global realities, he said the Committee worked with all relevant stakeholders to address the concern raised by a former President about how Nigerian universities can rise stoutly to the socio-economic demands of the country in 2050, when the population would have climbed to 400 million.

