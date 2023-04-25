NUC teams assess UNILAG’s new courses

The National Universities Commission (NUC) resource teams last week visited the University of Lagos on assessment of the university’s readiness and preparation to commence eight new academic programmes. The programmes visited by the two separate resource teams from NUC, the agency supervising university education in the country on April 17 and April 19, 2023 respectively, are B. A. German, B.Sc. Biostatistics, B.Sc. Anatomy Pharm. D, B.Sc. Public Administration, B.Sc. Data Sciences, Profession- al Masters in Police Science and Law Enforcement; as well as Master and Doctor of Philos- ophy, African Diaspora Studies.

The teams toured the faculties and departments where the programmes would be domiciled, which are the Department of European Languages, Faculty of Arts; Department of Statistics, Faculty of Science; Department of Anatomy, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences; Department of Political Science, Faculty of Social Sci- ences; Faculty of Law; Faculty of Pharmacy and Institute of African & Diaspora Studies (IADS). The teams, which inspected the available facilities, curricula, admission requirements, library stock, among others, at the end of assessment exercise provided feedback on avail- able facilities, such as lecture theaters, office spaces, labs and equipment, curricula, course work progression and admission requirements and made recommendations during their interface with the management of the university and faculty members. The Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Development Ser- vices, Prof. Ayodele Atsenuwa, who had earlier received the teams on behalf of the Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, lauded the NUC re- source teams for the observation, feedback and recommen- dations. She, however, noted that the recommendations were action- able, promising that the university would pursue efforts to correct lapses and grey areas.