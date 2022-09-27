NUC withdraws circular directing VC’s to reopen schools

Barely 24 hours after news of the Federal Government through the National Universities’ Commission (NUC) directed vice chancellors to direct lecturers and students to resume, the circular with the said directive, has been withdrawn. The circular, which drew reactions from both the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and Vice Chancellors, was said to have been issued as a follow-up to the order of interlocutory injunction by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN). However, another circular signed by NUC’s Director, Finance and Accounts Sam Onazi, on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, yesterday, withdrew the earlier issued circular demanding schools’ reopening “I have been directed to withdraw the National Universities Commission (NUC) circular Ref: NUC/ ES/138/vol.64/135 and dates 23rd September 2022 on the above subject. Consequently, the said circular stands withdrawn. “All Pro-chancellors, Chairmen of Governing Councils as well as Vice Chancellors of Federal Universities are to please note. Further development and information would be communicated to all relevant stakeholders.” However, reacting to the earlier circular, the Academic Staff Union of Universities’ (ASUU) has said no force under the surface of the earth, neither would any amount of blackmail nor cohesion from the Federal Government will force lecturers of public universities to return back to work. ASUU’s Vice President, Chris Piwuna who spoke yesterday in reaction to the first directive, noted that the letter which arose from the order of interlocutory injunction by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) was invalid, following ASUU’s appeal of the same judgement. The Union also said that the Federal Government owned her Universities and could decide when to close and open them. Piwuna said: “The letter you are talking about was from NIC informing the universities that there is a court judgement instructing us to return back to the classrooms and that they should inform the pro-chancellors. “That letter is based on the interlocutory injunction by the court asking us to return back to classrooms, we have appealed that judgement so the basis of that letter no longer holds. If the Federal Government through the NUC were truthful, they will write another letter informing the Vice Chancellors that there is an appeal but they are not going to do that. “We have to wait for the appeal. Nobody can force us to do anything. We are not going to return back to the classrooms until this matter is settled and there is no amount of cohesion, no amount of blackmail and there are no forces under the earth that will take us back to the classrooms till this matter is resolved. We will resist them in court, we will resist them on the streets, we will resist them everywhere.” The ASUU Vice Chairman, who decried government’s poor attitude towards resolving the issues which has kept lecturers and students at home for over seven months, maintained that the union would not fall for the government’s ploy of ensuring the union call off the strike without their demands being met. Meanwhile, ASUU has said that the Federal Government owned her universities and could decide when to close and open them. According to the ASUU Chairman, University of Ibadan, Professor Ayoola Akinwole, while responding to the order yesterday, said the order was inconsequential as the Union never shut down schools in the first place, adding that her members would not be in classes but will continue to do their researches and community services.

