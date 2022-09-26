News

NUC withdraws circular directing VC’s to reopen schools

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja and Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

*ASUU: No force under earth can force us back to classrooms

Barely 24 hours after news of the Federal Government through the National Universities’ Commission (NUC) directed Vice Chancellors to direct lecturers and students to resume the circular, with the said directive, has been withdrawn.

The circular, which drew reactions from both the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and Vice Chancellors, was said to have been issued as a follow up to the order of interlocutory injunction by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN).

However, another circular signed by NUC’s Director, Finance and Accounts Sam Onazi, on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed Monday, withdrew the earlier issued circular demanding schools’ reopening

“I have been directed to withdraw the National Universities Commission (NUC) circular Ref: NUC/ES/138/vol.64/135 and dates 23rd September 2022 on the above subject. Consequently, the said circular stands withdrawn.

“All Pro-chancellors, Chairmen of Governing Councils as well as Vice Chancellors of Federal Universities are to please note. Further development and information would be communicated to all relevant stakeholders.”

However, reacting to the earlier circular, the Academic Staff Union of Universities’ (ASUU) has said no force under the surface of the earth, neither would any amount of blackmail nor cohesion from the Federal Government will force lecturers of public universities to return back to work.

ASUU’s Vice President, Chris Piwuna, who spoke Monday in reaction to the first directive, noted that the letter which arose from the order of interlocutory injunction by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) was invalid, following ASUU’s appeal of the same judgement.

The Union also said that the Federal Government owned her Universities and could decide when to close and open them.

The ASUU Vice Chairman, who decried government’s poor attitude towards resolving the issues which has kept lecturers and students at home for over seven months, maintained that the union would not fall for the government’s ploy of ensuring the union call off the strike without their demands being met.

Meanwhile, ASUU has said that the Federal Government owned her universities and could decide when to close and open them.

According to the ASUU Chairman, University of Ibadan, Professor Ayoola Akinwole, while responding to the order yesterday, said the order was inconsequential as the Union never shut down schools in the first place, adding that her members would not be in classes but will continue to do their researches and community services.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Payback time for Tinubu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  …as Kano Ullammas, Jumma’at Immams endorse him for 2023   The Council of Ullammas and some Jumma’at Mosque Immams in Kano State have endorsed the candidature of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu for the 2023 presidential election.   The Immams and the Ullammas believe that it is time […]
News Top Stories

Sanwo-Olu: Those behind Lekki shootings would be punished

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…to make CCTV Footage available to Judicial Panel The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday said that the Federal and Lagos State Government would ensure that anyone found culpable in last Tuesday’s shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza would be held accountable for their actions. Speaking during an interview session on Becky Anderson’s Connect […]
News

Obaseki: Court ‘to decide fate of 14 run-away Assembly members-elect

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has asserted that the fate of the 14 members-elect of the state’s House of Assembly, whose seats were declared vacant, rests with the Court. The seats of the 14 members-elect were in December 2019 declared vacant by the House led by former speaker, Francis Okiye, for being absent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica