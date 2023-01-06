Arts & Entertainments

Nude Scandal: Tonto Dikeh offers support to Empress Njamah

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has offered words of advice and encouragement to her colleagues, Empress Njamah, in the wake of a nude footage scandal. Njamah has been in the news since she alleged that George Wade was trying to blackmail her with her nude videos in his possession. Shortly after her revelation, Wade released a video wherein he threatened the film star. “You actually don’t know what’s coming. Trust me, I swear to God you don’t know what’s coming. Everything that I said to you, I think you consider it to be a joke.

But trust me it’s not a joke. I know your day-today activities. I know everything you do on a daily basis,” he had said. There were also rumours that Wade created a WhatsApp group wherein he allegedly released nudes of the actress. But in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Dikeh advised Njamah to be cautious of the people she confides in during “your most vulnerable time”.

The movie star, while wishing Njamah strength and comfort, also warned her not to accept help from people she described as “enemies in disguise”. “Dear Empress, I wish you strength, I wish you comfort, I wish you justice,” she wrote. “This is your most vulnerable time, don’t accept help from an enemy in disguise. Praying for you.” Wade had, in a now-viral video, said he is “seriously missing” the actress. He, however, called on Njamah to stop telling people that he cannot travel out of the country.

 

