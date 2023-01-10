Business

NUEE decries FG’s N3trn injection into power sector, privatisation

The Secretary-General of National Union of Electricity Employees of Nigeria (NUEE), Joe Ajaero, has said the privatisation has further compounded the economic woes in the power sector, adding that the exercise was designed to fail from the onset.

 

He spoke during the public hearing on a bill to amend the Electric Power Sector Reform Act, 2005, to provide the legal and institutional framework for the implementation and coordination of Rural Electrification projects, the establishment of the National Power Training Institute and Regulatory provisions to strengthen the sector for efficient services delivery and for related matters,’ organised by the House Committee on Power chaired by Hon. Aliyu Magaji.

 

According to him, there has not been substantial improvement or contribution by the current investors nine years after the privatisation and 17 years after the Electric Power Sector Reform Act, 2005 was signed into law. The NUEE boss said almost N3 trillion had been injected into the privatised electricity companies owned by individuals, by the Federal Government after privatisation.

 

He lamented that such investment has not yielded significant improvement in power generation over the past 10 years. He said that FG did not invest such a whopping amount of money into the sector before privatisation. According to him, FG’s investment into private concerns after privatisation and moreso without meaningful improvement in the sector was regrettable. He called for the review of the shareholding of the industry so as to address the myriad of challenges confronting the industry.

While stressing the need to review the entire privatisation exercise, the NUEE scribe said: “Our position on privatisation is clear, but we are worried whether the amendments are critically based on the market private public where we belong now. “Having tried privatisation for 10 years, we are doing just the amendment of sections of the act and even the review provision in the act which gives provision for the review of the sector after five years and we have written consistently and it has not happened.

 

