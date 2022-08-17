NUEE plunges Nigeria into darkness

Success Nwogu

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) on Wednesday threw many states and cities in Nigeria into darkness.

The union shut many distribution companies across the nation as it had threatened.

The affected places include the Federal Capital Territory and its environs, Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo and Abia states, and swathes in Lagos State including Ikeja, Lekki, Lagos Island and Mainland.

Head Corporate Communications, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc, (EEDC), Mr Emeka Ezeh confirmed in a statement that areas within EEDC service jurisdiction had been affected. The statement was titled: ‘Supply disruption due to strike action by electricity workers’.

Also, Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) confirmed in a post that its areas had been affected.

Ezeh said: “Following the industrial strike action embarked upon by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) power stations, operations across the franchise area of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) have been disrupted.

“As a result of this development all our feeders are out of supply and this has affected supply to our esteemed customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states.

“Consultations are ongoing among critical stakeholders in the power sector to address this issue and possibly restore supply.

“The Management of EEDC hereby encourage customers and neighbourhood associations to be vigilant and protect the electrical installations within their environment against elements who might take advantage of this outage to vandalise these installations.

“We, therefore, appeal for continued patience and understanding while this is resolved.”

AEDC wrote: “Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) wishes to inform its distinguished customers that the interruption of the power supply being experienced across its franchise areas us due to the ongoing industrial issues between the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

“We will like to assure our valued customers that all stakeholders are working hard to ensure that mutual and amicable settlement is attained and power is restored forthwith.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding. EADC management.”

NUEE had on May 18, issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of TCN, and threatened a strike if the union’s complaints were not addressed.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...