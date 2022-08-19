News

NUEE Strike: Reprieve as electricity supply's restored

Electricity supply was yesterday restored in Nigeria after about a day’s nationwide blackout. Power supply was restored in some parts of Lagos about noon yesterday. Other states where power supply was restored included Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi and Imo.

The Head, Corporate Communications, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC); Mr Emeka Ezeh, in a statement yesterday also confirmed that power supply had been restored to the service areas of EEDC. He said the power supply was restored in EEDC’s service areas about 00.34 am yesterday. Ezeh said: “In view of the decision reached yesterday evening (August 17), at a meeting between the striking electricity employees and the Ministers of Labour and Power, the strike by electricity workers has been suspended. “Restoration of power supply commenced since 00.34 a.m. (on August 18) in parts of the South-East states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo. “Though this has been gradual, it is hoped that before noon today (August 18) all EEDC outgoing feeders would have fully been restored.”

 

