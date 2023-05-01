Arts & Entertainments

Nuella Njubigbo Ties The Knots With Uche Ogbodo Ex-Husband

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Drama as Nollywood actress, Nuella Njubigbo ties the knot for the second time with Uche Ogbodo’s ex-husband, Carlos Jean.

This news of Nuella sparked up reactions online as she got married a few weeks after her estranged ex-husband ties the knot with another woman.

This came as a shocking revelation to many as reports would have it that Jean just got released from prison in Suriname about 6 weeks ago.

In reaction to her latest move, many congratulated the new couple, while others questioned if the movie star was in competition with her ex-husband.

Bobby Frederick wrote, “Lol May the best pepperer of ex win… congratulations to her.

Call Me Thelma wrote, “Is the battle of the Knot Tie Season… Tchidi Chikere 3 and Nuella 2. Tchidi is still leading Sha

Mille Dumebs wrote, “They are both marrying whom they were cheating on each with, simple. Now no more hide and seek you can both enjoy ur parents

Adeolu Olatomide wrote, “Knot no dey finish for her and her ex-husband’s hand. Congratulations

Favy Posh wrote, “Make una no finish the knot Abeg I never tie.

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments News

Simi Blasts Burna Boy’s Fans For Calling Her Husband, Adekunle Gold ‘Copycat

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman

Sensation Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko, has finally addressed Burna Boy’s fans for demeaning her husband, Adekunle Gold. Recently, the award-winning Nigerian singer has been accused of imitating their artist, the Odogwu singer popularly called the African giant. Burna Boy’s fans had noticed how Adekunle Gold was always wearing similar outfits to that of Burma Boy and […]
Arts & Entertainments Top Stories

Ini Edo: Sex-for-roles doesn’t help actresses in the long run

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Sultry Nollywood actress, Iniobong Edo Ekim has been around for a while and still one of the few sought after superstars. From box-office movie roles to mouth-watery endorsement deals, Ini has sure paid her dues in the movie industry. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, she spoke about the journey so far, evolvement of the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Music Review: Jaido P is aspirational on debut EP, Shopla

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

In 2020, Jaido P became another rapper from Nigeria underground to launch onto the big stage. After a while in niche circles with records like Grace, featuring Zamorra and Cheque, he released G.O, with Masterkraft and Davolee, to great reception and followed it up with Tesinapot, which featured Olamide Baddo. He then followed it up […]

Leave a Comment