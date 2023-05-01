Nuella Njubigbo Ties The Knots With Uche Ogbodo Ex-Husband

Drama as Nollywood actress, Nuella Njubigbo ties the knot for the second time with Uche Ogbodo’s ex-husband, Carlos Jean.

This news of Nuella sparked up reactions online as she got married a few weeks after her estranged ex-husband ties the knot with another woman.

This came as a shocking revelation to many as reports would have it that Jean just got released from prison in Suriname about 6 weeks ago.

In reaction to her latest move, many congratulated the new couple, while others questioned if the movie star was in competition with her ex-husband.



Bobby Frederick wrote, “Lol May the best pepperer of ex win… congratulations to her.

Call Me Thelma wrote, “Is the battle of the Knot Tie Season… Tchidi Chikere 3 and Nuella 2. Tchidi is still leading Sha

Mille Dumebs wrote, “They are both marrying whom they were cheating on each with, simple. Now no more hide and seek you can both enjoy ur parents

Adeolu Olatomide wrote, “Knot no dey finish for her and her ex-husband’s hand. Congratulations

Favy Posh wrote, “Make una no finish the knot Abeg I never tie.