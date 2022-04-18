Nuggets for gainful youth employment in Nigeria

Despite political independence from Great Britain on October 1, 1960 and its rich, abundant human and material resources, Nigeria has been struggling hard to become a force to be reckoned with among a comity of nations.

To move forward, the country needs to take a look at critical issues strategic to national development, some of which were brought to the fore by a former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Tunde Lemo, while delivering the convocation lecture at the 28th and 29th Combined Convocation Ceremonies of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State titled: “Nigerian Youths: Opportunities for Gainful Employment

In spite of Economic Circumstances”, at the Oluwafemi Balogun Ceremonial Building of the 34-year-old specialised institution. Lemo noted that many people are unsure of what the future holds for young graduates, especially now that the situ ent from what was experienced about 40 years ago when top employers of labour such as oil companies and top international accounting firms would usually visit campuses and arrange for interviews for brilliant students and got job offers, even before they proceeded for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, but today “Many young people have lost hope.

While some have left for other countries in Europe and the Americas mainly, many in Nigeria are pursuing the foolish and deadly getrich- quick options like yahoo, yahoo plus, ritual killings, kidnapping, armed robbery and hard drugs, to mention a few”.

In the 25-page convocation lecture, he defined entrepreneurship as the capacity and willingness to develop and organise a business venture with its inherent risks to make profit.

On the other hand, relying on the American Heritage Dictionary, he described an intrapreneur as someone within a large organisation, who takes direct responsibility for turning an idea into a profitable and finished product through assertive risk-taking and innovation. Hence, intrapreneurs behave like entrepreneurs, only that they operate within defined boundaries of a corporate environment.

Lemo, a first class accounting graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), and Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIBN) gave examples of individuals, who have flourished from intrapreneurial activities.

They include the founders of Adobe Systems Incorporation, John Warnock and Charles Geschke, initial employees of Xerox, but today, drove Adobe’s capitalisation to $219 billion, amounting to the world’s 44th most valuable by market capitalisation. He added that intrapreneurial activities are also found within government circles through pioneering ideas and changing the way the government does business for effectiveness and efficiency.

The lecturer lamented that nearly 60% of those that are unemployed are youth between the ages of 15-24 and mainly graduates, saying youth unemployment is like a ticking time bomb, even though many people believe that Nigerian graduates are unemployable due to lack of employability skills, and failure of school curriculum to place emphasis on practical concept of entrepreneurship, among other reasons.

Lemo, an Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) and Chairman, Federal Emergency Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), makes a case for vocational training, skills development and work experience to enhance the employability of such young people while there must be intense interaction between the town and gown, institutional frameworks and capacity should be put in place to enable young people have access to information and knowledge that can help them navigate the labour market, and having job-friendly policies and demand-side measures that can help them gain valuable work experience, just to mention a few.

