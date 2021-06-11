News

NUJ calls Wike ‘pride of Nigeria’s democracy’

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has lauded Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, for his people-oriented initiatives, describing him as an exhibit of ‘pride to democracy in Nigeria.’ National and state executives, including members of the NUJ, made the assertion in Port Harcourt while inspecting both completed and on-going projects being undertaken by Wike in the state. During the inspection tour led by the Rivers State Commissioner of Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, NUJ noted that Wike had redefined governance through the demonstration of democracy in action with his service to Rivers people.

NUJ National President, Chris Isiguzor, said the 1999 Constitution bestowed on the media the responsibility to hold the government accountable to the people. Isiguzor posited that having placed the projects side by side with the expectations of the populace, it was obvious that Governor Wike’s investment in critical infrastructure would remain lifelong empowerment tools for the people. “We were at the Mother and Child Hospital. We took time to look at the facilities there. That can easily be said to be first of its kind in the country.

