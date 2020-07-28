NUJ commends Buhari for reappointing Ari DG ITF

Metro & Crime

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Council has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the reappointment of Sir Joseph Ari as the Director General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) for another tenure of four years.
The Secretary of NUJ in Plateau State, Mr Peter Amine in a press statement signed and issue to journalists in Jos on Tuesday, said the reappointment of Ari is an indication that the President wants to continue to impact on the lives of Nigerians through building the capacity of youths and re-branding the Fund in line with global standards.
The statement said Sir Joseph Ari’s reappointment is a clear testimony that Buhari appreciates the monumental achievements recorded by him in his first four years.
“It is also an indication that the President wants you to continue to impact on the lives of Nigerians through building the capacity of our youths and re-branding the Fund in line with global standards.
“Your reappointment did not come to us as a surprise considering your pedigree, steadfastness, patriotism and commitment to rejuvenating the Fund,” it said.
The NUJ urged Ari to remain focused and resolute in his efforts to impart skills that will make Nigerian youths not only self-reliant but to become employers of labour, saying it will no doubt help in addressing the unemployment menance.

