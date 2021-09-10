NUJ condemns killing of NTA staff

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has condemned the murder of a Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), staff Chukwu Obiahu in Okene, Kogi State. Late Obiahu was said to have been killed with stone on Tuesday evening by unknown assailants shortly after he closed from work.

Briefing journalists at a press conference yestersday, Kogi State NUJ chairman, Comrade Momoh Jimoh Adeiza called on security agencies to unravel the circumstances behind the death of the late NTA engineer. He described the late engineer as a gentle man whose life was cut short by men of the underworld.

While commiserating with the NTA family over the irreplaceable loss, the NUJ chairman observed that it has become very difficult for many Nigerians to go about their legitimate businesses. Speaking further, Adeiza said, “A young man who went to work to do his legitimate duty was killed on his way home. It is so sad, very unfortunate. At this juncture, I will want to call on the Nigeria Police, to do everything possible to unravel the circumstances behind the death of that young man. “It is becoming increasingly difficult for people to do their legitimate business anywhere in Nigeria today.

