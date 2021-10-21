News

NUJ, CSOs blow hot on missing Vanguard journalist

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter and Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), yesterday bemoaned the lack of intelligence manifesting from security agencies, concerning a Vanguard newspaper journalist, Tordue Salem, who had been declared missing for the past two weeks. NUJ in collaboration with Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA), Men Against Rape Foundation and others, yesterday called out the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) over the incidence, giving them 24 hours to provide credible intelligence on the missing journalist.

NUJ FCT Chairman, Emmanuel Ogbeche, said the council swung into action immediately when the unfortunate news broke out and the police and other security agencies were promptly informed. Ogbeche regretted that no tangible action had been seen to have been taken towards finding a solution to what has become a big puzzle to both the union and the family of the journalist.

According to Ogbeche, with the help of technology, identifying a missing person with a cell phone and other easy-to-track equipment is easy if the security agencies take responsibility. He challenged security agencies to produce the missing journalist or show cause to convince the world that he is not in their custody.

