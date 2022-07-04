News

NUJ, ICIR to train media practitioners on modern skills

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja Comment(0)

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Correspondents’ Chapel and the International Centre for Investigative Reporting ( ICIR) have perfected plans to train media practitioners on data journalism, fact checking, open source intelligence and multimedia journalism.

 

This disclosure was made over the weekend, when the Chapel’s officials, led by its Chairman, Jide Oyekunle visited ICIR management in Abuja.

 

Oyekunle, who submitted the proposal said there was an urgent need for practicing journalists to regularly update their reportorial skills, so as to remain afloat in with journalistic competitiveedge

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ooni of Ife’s Comments On Tinubu’s 2023 Agenda Is Correct! -Why Yorubas Should Support Bola Tinubu’s 2023 Presidential Ambition

Posted on Author Our Reporters

At an event marking the 6th year coronation of Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi ( the Ojaja II), he said in his speech that other Yoruba leaders should support Asiwaju i.e Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2023 presidential aspiration. He (Ooni) mentioned that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu never got to the position […]
News

Worsening security/economy: Buhari leading Nigeria to Golgotha – Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Sunday expressed deep concern over the excruciating security and economic hardship Nigerians are passing through under the watchful eyes of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led goverment of President Muhammadu Buhari. He pointedly accused the ruling government of leading the nation to the Golgotha. Governor Ortom was particularly worried about the […]
News

Well-trained, knowledgeable public servants imperative for effective service delivery, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has said that it is imperative for the nation to develop a well-trained, knowledgeable and well-motivated public servants for effective service delivery and excellent performance. Osinbajo said this Thursday evening when he received at the Presidential Villa, 49 graduands of the pioneer cohort of the Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG) & […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica