NUJ, ICIR to train media practitioners on modern skills

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Correspondents’ Chapel and the International Centre for Investigative Reporting ( ICIR) have perfected plans to train media practitioners on data journalism, fact checking, open source intelligence and multimedia journalism.

This disclosure was made over the weekend, when the Chapel’s officials, led by its Chairman, Jide Oyekunle visited ICIR management in Abuja.

Oyekunle, who submitted the proposal said there was an urgent need for practicing journalists to regularly update their reportorial skills, so as to remain afloat in with journalistic competitiveedge

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...