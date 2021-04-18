News

NUJ lauds Okowa on infrastructure development

Members of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) have applauded Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for the massive infrastructure development of the state by his administration.

 

The union members who were in Asaba for their NEC meeting made the commendation shortly after being conducted round some of the projects being executed by the Senator Okowa led administration by the State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu.

 

The projects inspected by the national leadership of the union included the recently inaugurated Delta State Traditional Rulers Council Secretariat, the State Central Secretariat and the state secretariat of the NUJ being built by the state government

