NUJ, NAWOJ laud Ebonyi speaker for having woman as running mate

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Ebonyi State chapter, yesterday commended the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, for nominating a woman as his running mate for the 2023 governorship election in the state. The state chapter of NAWOJ through its Chairperson, NkechinyereOginyihad last week urged governorship candidates of various political parties in the state and other parts of the country to choose women as their running mates to engender equity, justice and fairness. Nwifuru, a candidate of theAllProgressivesCongress (APC) for the governorship race on Wednesday, named Mrs. Patricia Obila, the Vice Chairman of Afikpo North Local Government Area of thestateashisrunningmate

 

Conducting 2023 election with 1999 Constitution dangerous – Afe Babalola

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and founder, Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, Chief Afe Babalola, has said Nigeria will collapse if the 2023 general election is conducted with the present 1999 Constitution. Babalola said to prevent the collapse, the National Assembly should adopt the 1960 Constitution. The lawyer said this in Ado […]
Make APC attractive to young Nigerians –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has mandated his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha to ensure that all ministers and heads of agencies include young people with the requisite skills and experience in all boards and committees of the Federal Government. The President, who gave the […]
Bronze casters attack group demanding looted Benin artefacts

A group, Igun Bronze Casters Guild, Benin City, yesterday protested against demand by Igbesamwan-Owina Descendants Cultural Movement of Europe and America that the looted Benin artefacts should be given to them. The movement therefore urged the Federal Government to give the artefacts to them when they are eventually returned by the German government instead of […]

