NUJ, NAWOJ laud Ebonyi speaker for having woman as running mate

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Ebonyi State chapter, yesterday commended the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, for nominating a woman as his running mate for the 2023 governorship election in the state. The state chapter of NAWOJ through its Chairperson, NkechinyereOginyihad last week urged governorship candidates of various political parties in the state and other parts of the country to choose women as their running mates to engender equity, justice and fairness. Nwifuru, a candidate of theAllProgressivesCongress (APC) for the governorship race on Wednesday, named Mrs. Patricia Obila, the Vice Chairman of Afikpo North Local Government Area of thestateashisrunningmate

