NUJ, NIPR renew fight against quackery, unethical behaviour

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) have renewed strong collaboration to fight quackery, misconduct and unethical behaviour in both professions. Thiswasevenas itbecame clear that the NUJ had been worried over the menace and has, inpartnership withsome media related organisations, commenced fine tuning of a bill for the regulation of journalism practice in Nigeria. This disclosure was made on Wednesday when the National President of NIPR, Dr. Muktar Sirajo led some members of the Institute to visit the NUJ National President, Chief Chris Isiguzo in Abuja.

