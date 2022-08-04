News

NUJ, NIPR renew fight against quackery, unethical behaviour

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) have renewed strong collaboration to fight quackery, misconduct and unethical behaviour in both professions. Thiswasevenas itbecame clear that the NUJ had been worried over the menace and has, inpartnership withsome media related organisations, commenced fine tuning of a bill for the regulation of journalism practice in Nigeria. This disclosure was made on Wednesday when the National President of NIPR, Dr. Muktar Sirajo led some members of the Institute to visit the NUJ National President, Chief Chris Isiguzo in Abuja.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group petitions AGF over NLNG Train 7 projects distribution

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Northern Voices for Equity and Justice (NVEJ) has petitioned the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), over what it called an unfair distribution of the ongoing Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Train 7 Project contracts across all regions of the country. In a statement made available […]
News

Kukah: Stop muzzling Nigerians, Ortom tells Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

*listen to people’s views, address worrisome security situation *Stop listening to sycophants fooling you that all is well Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Wednesday appealed to the President Mohammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government to stop muzzling patriotic Nigerians who are raising genuine concerns over the worsening security situation in the […]
News

Number of auto crashes on Nigerian roads dip by 1.60% Q3, 2021 – NBS

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA

The number of auto crashes on Nigeria roads dipped by 1.60 per cent in the third quarter of 2021 with a total of 3,134 against Q2 2021 figure of 3,185, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced in its road transport data Q3 & Q4 2021. The latest figure according to NBS rose by 8.71 per […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica