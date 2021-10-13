News

NUJ: Ohanaeze Ndigbo felicitates with Isiguzo on his re-election

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

The pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday congratulated Chris Isiguzo on his re-election as the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ). In a congratulatory message, which copies were made available to journalists in Enugu by the National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze described Isiguzo as an outstanding consummate journalist. Ohanaeze said it had followed with keen interest and delight Isiguzo’s exemplary footprints in the Fourth Estate of the Realm.

The statement said: “Your reportage over the years has depicted a great deal of intellect, courage, insight, moral authority, civic responsibility, elegance and panache. “You have not deviated from the purest sense of the role of the press as the watchdog of society. On the other hand, you and your likes in the media have added enormous value to the Nigerian ever-fledgling democracy.

“As the President of the NUJ, you have shown remarkable resilience, vision, organisational ability, character comeliness, integrity and team leadership. Evidently, you have in spite of all odds lifted NUJ to an enviable height. “Your re-election as president of one of the most enlightened bodies, the NUJ, is an eloquent testimony of your excellent performance, public trust, goodwill, probity and transparent leadership.”

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

