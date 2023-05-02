News

NUJ Okays 50% Pay Rise For Workers

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, yesterday announced a 50 per cent salary increase for workers under its employment. The union’s Chairman, Ademola Babalola, who approved the pay rise yesterday, said the increment takes immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement by the union’s Secretary, Sola Oladapo, which coincided with the May Day celebration in the state. Babalola, who emphasised the need to mark this year’s May Day with a spectacular salary increment for all categories of its workforce, added: “It is my considered opinion that the living wage of our workers should be increased by at least 50 percent because of the current economic reality.

“This increment was the second of such in the welfare of our workers since I took over the leadership of our great union in December 2019; but this latest pay rise cuts across all cadres of the NUJ staff in the state.”’

