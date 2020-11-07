News

NUJ receives commendation for supporting Gov Emmanuel

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on NUJ receives commendation for supporting Gov Emmanuel

…As Media Aide pledges to support Press Week

Governor Udom Emmanuel’s Special Assistant on Local Media, Akparawa Emmanuel Sam has thrown his weight behind the success of the upcoming 2020 Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Week celebration scheduled to hold between the 6th and 11th of December 2020 in Uyo.

Speaking while receiving the State Chairman of NUJ and members of the 2020 Press Week Committee who were in his office, Friday, 6th November 2020 to officially invite him to the event, the Governor’s aide assured that he would not only attend the weeklong event but would also do everything within his power to ensure the success of Week.

Akparawa Emmanuel Sam who commended the Union on the choice of the theme: “MEDIA, CAPACITY DEVELOPMENT AND NATION BUILDING IN A COVID-19 ERA”, which he described as timely, also seized the opportunity to thank journalists in the state for the crucial role they have been playing in the development of Akwa Ibom State over the years.

He also thanked the State Chairman of the Union for stabilizing the media sector in the state for development and peace to thrive even as he commended journalists for the support given to his boss, Governor Udom Emmanuel over the years. He however pleaded journalists to continue giving the Governor maximum support to help him deliver on his campaign promises which he said was geared towards engendering economic prosperity in the state.

Dwelling on the 2020 Press Week, Akparawa Sam said he had no doubt in the capacity of the Comrade Nsibiet John led-committee to deliver saying the historic success recorded last year by the committee that was still headed by him was a testimony of what he is capable of achieving.

Earlier in his speech, the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Akwa Ibom State Council, Comrade Amos Etuk was full of praises for redefining partnership between the Union and the Office of the SA to the Governor on Local Media.

Comrade Etuk who averred that Akparawa Emmanuel Sam has taken his partnership with the Union to a new level ever since he was appointed as SA, Local Media, commended him for the support he has rendered to both the Union and individual members, adding that the Union was proud of him.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the 2020 Press Week Committee had updated the SA to the Governor on the line up of activities for the Week as well as extending an official invite to him to attend the event.

Highpoint of the visit was the presentation of schedule of activities for the Week to Akparawa Emmanuel Sam.

The visit took place at the Government House Press Center and was attended by members of the 2020 Press Week Committee.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

643 new infections as Nigeria inches closer to 35,000 COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  A total of 643 new samples have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The new cases were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a post on the agency’s website detailing the figures for July 15. “The 643 new cases are reported from 19 states […]
News

Amotekun: Oyo releases list of successful candidates for training

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

Oyo State Government yesterday released the list of successful applicants for Amotekun Corps, following the recent recruitment exercise it conducted for the applicants. A statement made available to newsmen by the State Commandant of Amotekun Corps, Colonel Olayinka Olayanju, said: “All candidates are to check their names at their various local government headquarters or online […]
News

Strenuous daily exercise may shorten longevity’

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  B ased on the analyses of longevity data for professional Japanese traditional artists, researchers at the Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) have found that kabuki actors, known for their vigorous movements, surprisingly had shorter lifespans compared with other traditional arts performers who lead mostly sedentary lifestyles.     The findings suggested that job-related […]

%d bloggers like this: