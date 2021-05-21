News

NUJ recognises Bello’s education strides in Kogi

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

TheNigeriaUnionof Journalists (NUJ) yesterday honoured the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, with a distinguished Role Model Award in Education for his outstanding achievementsineducationin hisstateinthelastfouryears. NUJ National President, Chris Isiguzo, said the governor was singled out by the award committee out of the 36 state governors after a painstaking assessment of each state in the education sector. According to him, the Role Model in Education Award was a special cat-egory award given to Bello for bringing revolution to education in Kogi State. Isiguzostated:”Theaward we are presenting to him (Governor Bello) today is a special category award in education. Apart from recognising political actors that have done well in press freedom, we also take time out to single out political leaders that have by their own actions made enormous contributions across sectors. “For Governor Yahaya Bello, todaywesingledhimout because of the massive transformation he has brought to the education sector and we are giving him the role model award in education. “

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

ICPC uncovers massive corruption in FG’s MDAs

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), yesterday, said that it had uncovered a massive fraud in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and recovered assets worth billions of naira in the process.   Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, who made the disclosure at the 2nd (virtual) national summit […]
News Top Stories

CBN to sanction shipping firms violating export procedures

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Non-compliance to Federal Government’s directive by shipping lines on Nigerian Export Proceeds (NXP) numbers would attract sanctions. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said that, henceforth, all export goods leaving the country must carry NXP, otherwise the cargo would not be allowed to leave the country. CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, at a virtual meeting, […]
News

NCAC, NTA partner to fight rape

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) have decide to join forces together in the war against rape, which of recent has become common place in the country. This agreement was reached during a parley between the Director Generals of NCAC, Otunba Segun and that of NTA, Mallam Yakubu […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica