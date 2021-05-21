NUJ recognises Bello’s education strides in Kogi

TheNigeriaUnionof Journalists (NUJ) yesterday honoured the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, with a distinguished Role Model Award in Education for his outstanding achievementsineducationin hisstateinthelastfouryears. NUJ National President, Chris Isiguzo, said the governor was singled out by the award committee out of the 36 state governors after a painstaking assessment of each state in the education sector. According to him, the Role Model in Education Award was a special cat-egory award given to Bello for bringing revolution to education in Kogi State. Isiguzostated:”Theaward we are presenting to him (Governor Bello) today is a special category award in education. Apart from recognising political actors that have done well in press freedom, we also take time out to single out political leaders that have by their own actions made enormous contributions across sectors. “For Governor Yahaya Bello, todaywesingledhimout because of the massive transformation he has brought to the education sector and we are giving him the role model award in education. “
