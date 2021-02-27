News

NUJ slams Shiekh Gumi for tagging journalists criminals

Posted on

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Friday warned Shiekh Ahmad Gumi for labelling journalists as criminals during a live programme on Arise Television. The NUJ said the Islamic cleric has abandoned his religious obligations and the self- assigned unholy transactions with bandits and other criminal elements to engage in treacherous mission of denting the image of the media profession. It would be recalled that the cleric had while on the live TV programme, remarked: “You are emphasising on criminality, I don’t know. Even the press (journalists) are criminals too because they are putting oil into fire [sic].

These people are listening to you, don’t address them as criminals” National President of NUJ, Chief Chris Isiguzo, in a statement, warned the cleric to focus on his new found love of romancing with those who have unwittingly admitted to be “criminals” and desist from denigrating the media. Isiguzo also said the cleric had been emboldened to continue with his mission of fanning the embers of tribal war in the country, because the government has decided to look away from his misdemeanours. He further insisted that media professionals have not offended any law by simply addressing societal deviants with the nomenclature they had willingly chosen.

He also challenged the cleric to tell Nigerians why his negotiations with bandits in Zamfara State had not appeased the criminals who have continued to attack school children and other innocent citizens. He said: “It is instructive to note that one of the gangs that was recently interviewed by Nigerian journalist, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz and published in Daily Trust of today where the bandit leader insisted on being introduced properly as “Kachalla Halilu Sububu Seno, Leader of all Terrorists. He is the Leader.” Yet Malam Gumi insists they are not criminals

