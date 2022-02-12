NUJ to FG: Punish importers, pay damages to victims of adulterated fuel

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) yesterday tasked the federal government to treat the adulterated fuel case with seriousness and the sensitivity it deserves, saying that the importers of the product should be penalized while damages paid to those whose vehicles have been damaged by it.

National President of NUJ, Chief Chris Isiguzo, in a statement, said it would be a huge disservicefor government totrivialisetheissuebecauseofpolitical interest or any other reasons. Isiguzo noted that the probe panel already constitute to investigate the embarrassing development, should be allowed the independence it requires to do a thorough job and come up withmeasures thatwill deterunscrupulous business people from draggingthecountrytothemud.

He said: “It has become imperative to note that after over four years of uninterrupted availability of premium motor spirit (PMS), Nigerians over the past few days have been grappling with buying the products at filling stations across some parts of the country. ‘‘The present challenge the Union understands is as a result of the importation of PMS with higher than normal methanol level. Since the unfortunate development, it is regrettable to observe that there have been some forth and back between the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and some of its designated importers over the “bad fuel.

