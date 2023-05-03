NUJ To Politicians: Tone Down Utterances Democracy In Danger 

As Nigeria joins other countries in commemorating this year’s World Press Freedom Day, the Nigeria Union of Journalists ( NUJ) has called on political actors to tone down on their utterances.

The union noted that politicians were putting the country’s nascent democracy in danger by actions and deeds.

NUJ also raised the alarm over the continued threat to journalists, saying it constitutes a grave danger to press freedom.

The National President of NUJ, Chief Chris Isiguzo said this in an official statement signed and released by NUJ’s National Secretary, Shuaibu Leman on Wednesday.

He urged both politicians and all Nigerians to be wary of actions capable of destabilising the country through hate speech and comments inimical to national unity.

He further called on media practitioners to observe the highest level of professionalism while they go about their constitutional responsibilities, and also not help uninformed people spreading fake news.

According to him, the free press was essential to both human and other developments.

He said, “We once again call on all journalists, in spite of these threats, to redouble their efforts and live up to the values and standards of the profession.

“We also appeal to all journalists and media owners to build professional solidarity and to work together to promote ethics and good governance to confront the looming dangers.

“Your voice matters. You have the right to say what you think, share information and demand a better world. You also have the right to agree or disagree with those in power, and to express these opinions in peaceful protests.

” Exercising these rights without fear or unlawful interference – is central to living in an open and fair society; one in which people can access justice and enjoy their human rights”, he added.