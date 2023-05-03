News

NUJ To Politicians: Tone Down Utterances Democracy In Danger 

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

As Nigeria joins other countries in commemorating this year’s World Press Freedom Day, the Nigeria Union of Journalists ( NUJ) has called on political actors to tone down on their utterances.

The union noted that politicians were putting the country’s nascent democracy in danger by actions and deeds.

NUJ also raised the alarm over the continued threat to journalists, saying it constitutes a grave danger to press freedom.

The National President of NUJ, Chief Chris Isiguzo said this in an official statement signed and released by NUJ’s National Secretary, Shuaibu Leman on Wednesday.

He urged both politicians and all Nigerians to be wary of actions capable of destabilising the country through hate speech and comments inimical to national unity.

He further called on media practitioners to observe the highest level of professionalism while they go about their constitutional responsibilities, and also not help uninformed people spreading fake news.

According to him, the free press was essential to both human and other developments.

He said,  “We once again call on all journalists, in spite of these threats, to redouble their efforts and live up to the values and standards of the profession.

“We also appeal to all journalists and media owners to build professional solidarity and to work together to promote ethics and good governance to confront the looming dangers.

“Your voice matters. You have the right to say what you think, share information and demand a better world. You also have the right to agree or disagree with those in power, and to express these opinions in peaceful protests.

” Exercising these rights without fear or unlawful interference – is central to living in an open and fair society; one in which people can access justice and enjoy their human rights”, he added.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Group trains health workers in Katsina

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The African Union Border program (AUBP) has trained no fewer than 30 voluntary health workers in five border communities in Katsina State. With support from the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the health workers drawn from Jibia, Kongolom, Baban Mutum, Zango and Dankama border communities, were trained on safety and prevention of COVID-19 infections. […]
News

COVID-19: 200 passports deactivated as Lagos submits names of guideline defaulters

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Government yesterday said that 200 International Passports of inbound passengers who failed to comply with the safety guidelines have been deactivated by the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC), for a period of one year. The government said that the defaulters failed to present themselves at the mobile courts after presenting fake PCR tests […]
News

COVID-19: UK’s PM, Chancellor to self-isolate in U-turn

Posted on Author Reporter

  The prime minister and chancellor will now self-isolate as normal after contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for coronavirus. The reversal comes just hours after they said they would take part in a pilot scheme involving daily testing, reports the BBC. Opposition parties said it suggested there was “one rule for […]

Leave a Comment