NUJ To Tinubu, APC Chair: Support Umahi for Senate Presidency

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ebonyi State Council 1, has appealed to President- elect, Bola Tinubu and National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Adamu, to consider supporting Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State to emerge President of the 10th Senate. The union made the appeal in a letter addressed to Tinubu and Adamu at the end of its State Executive Council meeting in Abakaliki on Sunday. In the letter endorsed by Chairman of the Council, Comrade Tony Nwizi and three others, the union argued that with the massive infrastructural development of Ebonyi State under Engineer Umahi, he would lay the background for more robust reengineering of Nigeria as President of the next Senate. The union also emphasized that the choice of Umahi would go a long way to mitigate the reservations of Christians over the APC’s Muslim- Muslim ticket.

