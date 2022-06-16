News

NUJ urges IG, others to ensure release of abducted journalist

The President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr. Chris Iziguzo, has appealed to security agencies in the country to ensure the release and safety of Mr. Chucks Onuha, a journalist kidnapped in Abia State. Iziguzo made the appeal yesterday during the celebration of the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2022, which was held in Abuja.

The event was organised by the National Senior Citizens Centre, headed by Dr. Emem Omokaro. He said: “I just got information from Abia State that one of our colleagues, Mr. Chucks Onuha, formerly with The Sun Newspaper has been kidnapped and the kidnappers are demanding N10 million ransom. “I am sure that this is a journalist, who does not have up to N100,000 in his bank account.

I want to use this opportunity to call on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Director- General of the Department of State Service (DSS) and the Commissioner of Police and Director of State Security in Abia State to ensure the safe release of Onuha without further delay. “We are not going to continue to tolerate this, where our colleagues on slight comments are picked like chickens.”

 

