NUJ Urges Tinubu, APC Chair To Support Umahi For Senate Presidency

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ebonyi State Council l, has appealed to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu to consider supporting Governor Dave Umahi to emerge President of the 10th Senate.

The Union made the appeal in a letter they addressed to the duo at the end of their State Executive Council meeting on Sunday in Abakaliki.

In the letter endorsed by the Chairman of the Council, Comrade Tony Nwizi and three others, the Union argued that with the massive infrastructural development of Ebonyi State under Engr. Umahi would lay the background for a more robust reengineering of Nigeria as President of the next Senate.

The Union also emphasized that the choice of Umahi would go a long way to mitigate the reservations of Christians over the resultant Muslim-Muslim Presidency.

The letter read in part, “We have worked with His Excellency, Engineer Chief David Nweze Umahi for the past eight years and can eminently attest to the kind of person he is.

“His election to the Senate, the Federal Republic of Nigeria to represent the good people of Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone is a blessing to the Country.

“He is humane, disciplined, cerebral, accountable, and a champion of integrity in governance.

“His penchant for uncommon development and transformation is legendary.

“He will do the same for the Country with his strength of character, competence, and commitment.”

