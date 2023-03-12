News

NUJ Urges Tinubu, APC Chair To Support Umahi For Senate Presidency

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ebonyi State Council l, has appealed to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu to consider supporting Governor Dave Umahi to emerge President of the 10th Senate.

The Union made the appeal in a letter they addressed to the duo at the end of their State Executive Council meeting on Sunday in Abakaliki.

In the letter endorsed by the Chairman of the Council, Comrade Tony Nwizi and three others, the Union argued that with the massive infrastructural development of Ebonyi State under Engr. Umahi would lay the background for a more robust reengineering of Nigeria as President of the next Senate.

The Union also emphasized that the choice of Umahi would go a long way to mitigate the reservations of Christians over the resultant Muslim-Muslim Presidency.

The letter read in part, “We have worked with His Excellency, Engineer Chief David Nweze Umahi for the past eight years and can eminently attest to the kind of person he is.

“His election to the Senate, the Federal Republic of Nigeria to represent the good people of Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone is a blessing to the Country.

“He is humane, disciplined, cerebral, accountable, and a champion of integrity in governance.

“His penchant for uncommon development and transformation is legendary.

“He will do the same for the Country with his strength of character, competence, and commitment.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG, US seal pact to repatriate $23m Abacha-loot assets to Nigeria

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the government of the United States of America (USA), yesterday, signed an agreement for the repatriation of the sum of $23 million (N9.70 billion), being assets looted by late head of state, Gen Sani Abacha.   While the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami […]
News Top Stories

PIB: 3% Host Communities Fund, invitation to unrest in Niger Delta –Sen. Dickson

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Seriake Dickson, yesterday, cautioned that the paltry 3% Host Community Fund in the recently passed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) was an invitation to unrest in the Niger Delta region of the country. Dickson, who stated this at a press briefing in Abuja, also expressed dissatisfaction with the attempt […]
News

BREAKING: Court denies jurisdiction on suit by 2,517 Aregbesola’s loyalist to invalidate Osun APC ward Congress

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo on Wednesday denied jurisdiction to entertain the case instituted by 2,517 aggrieved members of All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola to invalidate ward congress held on July 31st 2021. The presiding Judge, Justice Emmanuel Ayoola while giving his ruling said, the suit brought […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica