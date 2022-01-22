NULGE accuses Obaseki of committing crime against LGs in Edo

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Edo chapter, yesterday accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of constitutional crime against the Councils in the State. The State President of the Union, Mr Lazarus Adorolo, made the accusation during an interview with the newsmen in Benin He alleged that the governor is hijacking the functions of the local governments and also ripping off the councils of their fund.

TheNULGE Presidentstated that this abnormality has placed the council in a difficult position toeffectivelydischargeitsdutyto the people at the grassroots level. According to him, “We cannotimpactthelives ofthe citizens because the State has hijacked our sources of revenue and yet the same State government that comes out to the public those localgovernmentsarenot living up to their responsibilities.

“Local governments can only work to the benefit of the people if the issue of 1999 is looked into; councils need to be completely autonomous. “It is sad that the Chief Accounting Officer of councils is not taken into account whenever the distribution of the monies that comes to local governments is being shared. “That is to say that the owners of the money do not have any input as to how the money is shared. That is against the provisions of 162 sections 7 of the 1999 constitution.

