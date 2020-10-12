NULGE elects new president, Ahmad Labo

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has unanimously elected Ahmad Labo as its new president. Labo’s election came after the demise of its former prresident, Ibrahim Khalil. Khalil died mysteriously late last week in Abuja when he slumped and gave off the ghost.

Labo was the vice-president, North-West of the union. He emerged yesterday following the death of the former president.

He was unanimously elected by the leadership of the union to complete the tenure of the late president, which would come to an end in March 2021. Delivering his acceptance speech in Kano yesterday, Labo promised to continue with the good works of his predecessor.

“Today is actually not a day for long speeches, but rather a day of sobber reflection on our activities as mortal beings; a day to look inward and assess ourselves on how well we will love to be remembered after we have exited the union.

