NULGE President, Khaleel, dies in Abuja

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The National President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel is dead.

Comrade Khaleel who until his death was also the National Treasurer of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), was confirmed dead on Wednesday at the National Hospital Abuja, where he was rushed to after he slumped.

Comrade would be buried Thursday afternoon in Wudil Local Government Area of Kano State where he hailed from.

The deceased, who was re-elected National President of NULGE and National Treasurer of the NLC, was until his death, a staff of the Kano State Ministry of Local Government.

