Metro & Crime

NULGE President, Khaleel, dies in Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The National President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel is dead.
Comrade Khaleel who until his death was also the National Treasurer of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), was confirmed dead on Wednesday at the National Hospital Abuja, where he was rushed to after he slumped.
Comrade would be buried Thursday afternoon in Wudil Local Government Area of Kano State where he hailed from.
The deceased,  who was re-elected National President of NULGE and National Treasurer of the NLC, was until his death,  a staff of the Kano State Ministry of Local Government.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man, 31, defiles four-year-old in Anambra

Posted on Author Okegwo Kenechukwu

Police in Anambra State have arrested a 31-yearold man, Sunday Enyim, for allegedly defiling a fouryear- old girl. Enyim was arrested by the police operatives attached to CPS Awka at Oruana village, Amawbia in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State. The police said in a statement that the suspect had on July 11, […]
Metro & Crime

One Million Boys’ leader, Ebila, killed in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

Alleged leader of an Ibadanbased terror group, “One Million Boys,” Biola Ebila, has been killed. Ebila, who was declared wanted a few months ago by the Oyo State Police Command, was killed around Olomi area of Ibadan yesterday afternoon.   The deceased was declared wanted by the police for his alleged involvement in the murder […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: LASG re-opens recreational parks, task operators on safety guidelines

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State government has re-opened two of its recreational parks for public use after several months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.   New Telegraph learnt that the two parks currently re-opened for public use are the Ndubuisi Kanu Park in Alausa and Dr. Abayomi Finnih Park in Oregun Ikeja. But the state […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: