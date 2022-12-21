News

NULGE shuts Ondo Assembly complex over planned rejection of LG autonomy

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

Council workers in Ondo State under the auspices of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) yesterday blocked the entrance of the State House of Assembly in protest against the planned rejection of the local government autonomy. The workers led by their president, Comrade Bola Taiwo, said they would not allow the Assembly members to have access to the complex unless they guarantee them the passage of the local government autonomy. Meanwhile, the Assembly has called off its sitting to pass the 2023 Appropriation Bill into law sequel to the protest of the local government workers.

The NULGE officials also threatened to paralyse social, economic and political activities in the state if the Assembly members refuse to pass the local government autonomy bill pending before them into law. There are pressures on the House of Assembly from the executive arm of government to vote against the local government autonomy in the new constitution being reworked by the National Assembly. Some members of the Assembly who spoke with reporters said the government has been putting pressure on the members to make sure that the local government autonomy does not see the light of the day.

The workers NULGE officials said they would use their voting power to reject any lawmaker or party that deny them the autonomy in the Constitution being reworked by the National Assembly. Some of the inscriptions on the placards read: “Yes to LG autonomy”; “Yes to judicial autonomy”; “No autonomy, No vote” and “On autonomy we stand,” among others.

Comrade Taiwo and the National Vice President of NULGE, Mr Abimbola Babalola said 16 states in the country have signed the autonomy bill into law and Ondo State should be one of the remaining states that would assent to the bill. The lawmakers promised to deliver the protest letter to the Speaker of the State Assembly, Mr David Oleyeloogun, who they said was not around to personally receive it.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Again, NERC insists no plan to increase electricity tariff

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has clarified that its recent reviews do not automatically translate into a hike in electricity tariffs. The clarification was sequel outcry on the recent reports of an increase in tariffs by the electricity distribution companies, (DisCos.) NERC made the clarification in a statement it published on Tuesday and titled […]
News

WHO IS THIS NED NWOKO?

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ned, Ned, Ned phew! Where does one begin from now? Anywhere one chooses to discuss Ned, one will have rich contents to share, and so rich one can spend eternity writing. Ned Nwoko, the billionaire businessman and philanthropist today means differently to different people as a result of his selfless service to humanity. He has […]
News

Pantami: NCC’s strategic management plan’ll drive digital economy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Samson Akintaro Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has said that the new Strategic Management Plan (SMP) 2020 to 2024 launched by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) would be a pedestal to drive the implementation of the Federal Government’s digital economy vision. Pantami stated this during the virtual launch of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica