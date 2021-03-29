NULGE threatens to shut down councils over bill to scrap 774 LGAs

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), has threatened to shut down the 774 local government councils in the country, should members of the National Assembly proceed with the “plot” to remove the local government as the third tier of government from the constitution. National President of NULGE,

Comrade Ambali Olatunji, who made this known at the weekend in Abuja, warned that the Union would not hesitate to mobilise its members on a mass protest to the National Assembly to resist what they described as “anti-people plot.”

While calling for an invitation to discuss the issues with the NASS within the next two weeks, he expressed disappointment that a House of Reps member from Rivers State could come up with such a bill, when their governor, Nyesom Wike was a product of local government and a former local government chairman. Olatunji noted that the union has already written to the leadership of the NASS, especially the House of Representatives, to oppose the bill, warning that the strike which was imminent would be ultimate if the legislators remain adamant. He said:

“We also know that this is a serious challenge to local governments, and we are saying this; very soon, if we engage them (NASS) and the leadership is not doing what is needful, we might direct our members to shut down the country in all the 774 local government, but we hope that they will not allow it to degenerate to that level.

“Once you delist local government as a tier of government, it shows that you have killed local government. Even, now that the local government remains a tier of government, the governors are pauperising local government and there are a lot of swindling of local government funds.

“That’s why they are not allowing democratic elected leadership at the local government level. What they are doing is to appoint their cronies as caretakers in local governments so that they will continuously impoverish local governments.”

The NULGE President, who insisted that focus on making the local government work was a step in the right direction to get it right in the country, raised concerns over the diversion by members of the House when the country was moving towards actualising local government autonomy. He argued that delisting of the local government as a tier of government would throw the 70 per cent of Nigerians who live in the local governments into abject poverty.

“That will bring in anarchy, amplify insecurity and that will continuously hype poverty level and joblessness.”

Like this: Like Loading...