NULGE threatens to shut down councils over bill to scrap 774 LGAs

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), has threatened to shut  down the 774 local government councils in the country, should members of the National Assembly proceed with the “plot” to remove the local government as the third tier of government from the constitution.
National President of NULGE, Comrade Ambali Olatunji, who made this known at the weekend in Abuja, warned that the Union would not hesitate to mobilise its members on a mass protest to the National Assembly to resist what they described as “anti-people plot.”
While calling for an invitation to discuss the issues with the NASS  within the next two weeks, he expressed disappointment a House of Rep member from Rivers State could come up with such a bill, when their governor, Nyesom Wike was a product of local government and a former local government chairman.
Olatunji noted that the union has already written to the leadership of the NASS especially the House of Representatives to oppose the bill, warning that the strike which was imminent, would be ultimate if the legislators remain adamant.

