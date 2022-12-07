News Top Stories

NULGE To Buhari: Track LG allocations from 2015

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to track funds released to the 774 local governments in the country between 2015 and 2023. This is coming following Buhari’s accusation that state governors have been stealing funds meant for the councils – an allegation currently generating reactions in the country. The governors equally fired back at the President and accused him of failing in his statutory role of providing security of lives and property.

But, addressing journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, yesterday, the National President of NULGE, Comrade Akeem Ambali described Buhari’s positions as apt and the one which revealed the “real situation of things on LG funds.” Ambali, who was flanked by the state NULGE President, Ayuba Olatunji and other officials, however, asked the president to go beyond allegations and track funds disbursed to LGs under his watch. He particularly accused the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission of “criminal connivance” in the disbursement of LGs funds. Ambali said: “We have come out to applaud Mr President for demonstrating courageous leadership.

“Mr President was able to come out to let Nigerians know where the problems lie by expressing frustration that the various attempts to bring the masses out of poverty; attempts to grow and develop the rural communities; attempts to increase the GDP by increasing the rural GDP that cumulatively accounts for both state and national GDP has failed; attempts to create jobs and empowerment to youths and women has failed due to greed and an insatiable appetite to amass wealth at the detriment of the Nigerian people.

“We make bold to say that what the President has said is apt, correct and the real position of things. We are saying publicly that there is no local government in Nigeria in the last five years that accounts for less than N80 million of federal allocations every month.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

12,387 applied for National Housing Scheme – Fashola

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, yesterday said more than 12,387 Nigerians have applied for the Federal Government National Housing Programme across the country. Fashola disclosed this at the official handing over of keys to beneficiaries of the housing programme in Osogbo, Osun State. Represented by the Osun Controller of the Ministry […]
News Top Stories

FG: Over 12,000 prison inmates freed in 6 years

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Federal Government, yesterday, disclosed that over 12,000 inmates were released from various correctional centres across the country within the last six years. The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), stated thisduringthe2023budgetdefense before the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters. He said the release was in […]
News

US elections 2020: Nigerian Clergy appeals to Americans to vote for Trump

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Christians in America have been urged to vote for President Donald Trump – The call was made by pastor Bassey James of Africa ministers forum – According to the cleric, the hand of God is on Trump   Pastor Bassey James, international vice-chair, Africa ministers forum, an international body of Christians leaders with headquarters […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica