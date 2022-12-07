NULGE To Buhari: Track LG allocations from 2015

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to track funds released to the 774 local governments in the country between 2015 and 2023. This is coming following Buhari’s accusation that state governors have been stealing funds meant for the councils – an allegation currently generating reactions in the country. The governors equally fired back at the President and accused him of failing in his statutory role of providing security of lives and property.

But, addressing journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, yesterday, the National President of NULGE, Comrade Akeem Ambali described Buhari’s positions as apt and the one which revealed the “real situation of things on LG funds.” Ambali, who was flanked by the state NULGE President, Ayuba Olatunji and other officials, however, asked the president to go beyond allegations and track funds disbursed to LGs under his watch. He particularly accused the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission of “criminal connivance” in the disbursement of LGs funds. Ambali said: “We have come out to applaud Mr President for demonstrating courageous leadership.

“Mr President was able to come out to let Nigerians know where the problems lie by expressing frustration that the various attempts to bring the masses out of poverty; attempts to grow and develop the rural communities; attempts to increase the GDP by increasing the rural GDP that cumulatively accounts for both state and national GDP has failed; attempts to create jobs and empowerment to youths and women has failed due to greed and an insatiable appetite to amass wealth at the detriment of the Nigerian people.

“We make bold to say that what the President has said is apt, correct and the real position of things. We are saying publicly that there is no local government in Nigeria in the last five years that accounts for less than N80 million of federal allocations every month.

