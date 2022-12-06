News

NULGE To Buhari: Track LG allocations from 2015

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to track funds released to the 774 local governments in the country between 2015 and 2023.

This is coming following Buhari’s accusation that state governors have been stealing funds meant for the councils – an allegation currently generating reactions in the country.

The governors equally fired back at the President and accused him of failing in his statutory role of providing security of lives and property.

But, addressing journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Tuesday, the National President of NULGE, Comrade Akeem Ambali described Buhari’s positions as apt and the one which revealed the “real situation of things on LG funds.”

Ambali, who was flanked by the state NULGE President, Ayuba Olatunji and other officials, however, asked the president to go beyond allegations and track funds disbursed to LGs under his watch.

 

