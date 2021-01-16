Travel & Tourism

Nuli partners Veggie Victory on 100% plant-based meat

Nuli, Nigeria’s leading healthy food restaurant chain and natural juice brand, in partnership with Veggie Victory, Nigeria’s first vegan food company, have launched a 100% plant-based meat product at all Nuli restaurants in Lagos.

‘Vchunks’ is a meat-substitute, manufactured by Veggie Victory, made exclusively from plants like wheat, meaning is it all-natural, without cholesterol or animal fats. In recent years research has linked the consumption of high amounts of processed meats to problems such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, obesity and some cancers. This is why many are switching to fully whole food, plant-based diets like vegan and vegetarian, or ‘flexitarian’ diets, where they reduce their animal meat consumption by occasionally substituting with plant-based alternatives.

In Nigeria, this is the first time that a healthier protein alternative becomes available to customers at an established restaurant chain. Most will be curious at the fact that meat, which is known to come from animals, can also come from plants. They will be glad to find that the taste, texture and protein-content of Vchunks plant meat is similar to any regufromlar beef or chicken, and even more affordable.

With the launch of Vchunks, health-conscious Nuli-lovers now have a convenient way to add ‘Meatless-Mondays’ to their weekly routine, improving their overall health. Over the last five years Nuli has been dedicated to delivering healthy food and beverage options to Nigerians, using only fresh produce sourced from Nigerian farms.

As we face a raging global health pandemic, statistics have shown that most deaths from the disease has been found in people who had pre-existing health conditions, typically linked to obesity, a condition mainly caused by unhealthy nutritional habits. Studies show that obesity can even hinder the vaccine efficacy once used. Ada Osakwe, founder and creative force behind the fast-growing fresh-casual brand that grew from a small juice company five years ago to a chain of restaurants today, speaks on the importance of healthy eating: “What you feed your body with is what is ultimately reflected in your health, state of mind, and your body’s ability to fight diseases”.

Nuli serves all-natural foods, made fruits and vegetables sourced locally from Nigerian farmers. The company is driven by the need to add value to locally-grown agricultural produce by creating a food brand, while also providing a convenient and affordable way for Nigerians to eat healthier, more nutritious foods that is better for their health and overall well-being. On the partnership that birthed the new product, Osakwe says; “We’re incredibly proud to partner with the visionary, home-grown company Veggie Victory, to now offer our #NuliLovers a genuine plant-based meat option in Vchunks. I was incredibly amazed at how Vchunks tastes just like the usual meats and I know many people will love it for its health benefits too. Also, Vchunks is made from Nigerian agriculture produce, and this brings me joy.’’

Hakeem Jimoh, the visionary founder of Veggie Victory, says: “With our Vchunks, we give Nigerians a healthier, delicious meat option. Vchunks has a texture just like meat and can be prepared and seasoned in many different ways: for soups, stews, meat pies, shawarma or even as Asun, Suya, Kilishi or Nkwobi. ‘‘Such an alternative to meat will have tremendous impact on people’s health and also helps efforts that tackle food security, environmental and socioeconomic challenges.

We are really happy to find a natural partner in Nuli to help bring Vchunks to millions of Nigerians”. Nuli is now offering its popular menu items with Vchunks across all outlets in Lagos. Customers can also buy packs of Vchunks to prepare by themselves at home.

