Number of auto crashes on Nigerian roads dip by 1.60% Q3, 2021 – NBS

The number of auto crashes on Nigeria roads dipped by 1.60 per cent in the third quarter of 2021 with a total of 3,134 against Q2 2021 figure of 3,185, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced in its road transport data Q3 & Q4 2021. The latest figure according to NBS rose by 8.71 per cent in Q4 2021 when 3,407 cases were recorded. Disaggregating crashes into categories, NBS said serious cases of auto crashes in Q3 2021 were higher with 2,008 compared to fatal and minor cases with 723 and 403 respectively. Similarly, serious cases stood at 2,199 in Q4 2021 compared to fatal with 888 and minor with 320. In terms of sex distribution of persons killed in auto crashes, 1,136 males were killed in Q3 2021, accounting for 79.33 per cent of 1,432 persons killed in total. This rose to 1,343 in Q4 2021, representing 81.30 per cent of 1,652 persons killed. Also, there were more males injured compared to females in Q3 2021 recording 78.51 per cent. The trend continued in Q4 2021 with males accounting for 76.01 per cent of injuries.
Related Articles
NSA reads riot act over security threat to Anambra guber election
The National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) has warned any group or persons that the Federal Government will not tolerate any plan to impede the smooth conduct of the November 6 Anambra governorship election. The NSA, who was represented at Thursday’s quarterly Inter-Agency Consultative Committee of Election Security (ICCES) meeting by Sanusi Galadima, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
N70bn debt: NCC introduces new rule for telcos
MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9mobile get mandate to settle invoice promptly A new business rule that will ensure prompt payment of fees among telecoms operators for collocation and other services has been released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The rule, among other things, is aimed at addressing the lingering problem of interconnect and infrastructure sharing […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Sports Minister, Dare salutes Akala at 71
Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, has felicitated with the former governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao Akala, on the occasion of his 71st birthday anniversary. Acknowledging the contributions of the Bobagunwa of Ogbomosoland to the sociopolitical development of Oyo State, Dare urged the former governor to sustain his outstanding qualities. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)