Number of auto crashes on Nigerian roads dip by 1.60% Q3, 2021 – NBS

The number of auto crashes on Nigeria roads dipped by 1.60 per cent in the third quarter of 2021 with a total of 3,134 against Q2 2021 figure of 3,185, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced in its road transport data Q3 & Q4 2021. The latest figure according to NBS rose by 8.71 per cent in Q4 2021 when 3,407 cases were recorded. Disaggregating crashes into categories, NBS said serious cases of auto crashes in Q3 2021 were higher with 2,008 compared to fatal and minor cases with 723 and 403 respectively. Similarly, serious cases stood at 2,199 in Q4 2021 compared to fatal with 888 and minor with 320. In terms of sex distribution of persons killed in auto crashes, 1,136 males were killed in Q3 2021, accounting for 79.33 per cent of 1,432 persons killed in total. This rose to 1,343 in Q4 2021, representing 81.30 per cent of 1,652 persons killed. Also, there were more males injured compared to females in Q3 2021 recording 78.51 per cent. The trend continued in Q4 2021 with males accounting for 76.01 per cent of injuries.

