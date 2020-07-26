Number of COVID-19 cases worldwide tops 16m

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has topped 16 million.

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. leads the count with 4.1 million, followed by 2.3 million in Brazil and 1.3 million in India.

The U.S. also has the highest number of deaths with 146,460, followed by 86,449 in Brazil and 45,823 in the U.K.

In the U.S., New York state leads with 32,608 deaths, reports The Associated Press.

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

HANOI, Vietnam — Vietnam on Sunday reimposed restrictions in one of its most popular beach destinations after a second person tested positive for COVID-19, the first locally transmitted cases in the country in over three months.

Da Nang authorities in central Vietnam banned gatherings of more than 30 people in public places as well as all sport, cultural and religious events in the city of 1.1 million. Theme parks, beauty salons, bars and clubs were also ordered shut.

People were advised to practice social distancing, wear masks and wash hands regularly.

On Sunday, a 61-year-old man was confirmed to be infected, a day after a 57-year-old tested positive for the coronavirus. Both are in critical condition and require life support.

A team of doctors who successfully cured a British pilot from COVID-19 flew to Da Nang to direct the treatment of the two patients.

Health workers, however, have not been able to establish a connection between the two men, nor trace the source of infection. It’s reported that for the last month, they did not travel out of the city, where there’s been no case of COVID-19 since April.

Several hundred people who had been in contact with the men have initially tested negative for the virus. The city has also started testing for the coronavirus on a larger scale.

Vietnam has not allowed international commercial fights to resume, but has been operating repatriation fights for stranded Vietnamese overseas and international experts. All arrivals must go through quarantine at designated facilities.

The new infections bring Vietnam’s cases to 418 with no deaths.

BEIJING — China reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest daily tally in more than a month, as it took steps to stem recent outbreaks that have infected more than 160 people at opposite ends of the country.

Authorities confirmed 22 cases in Urumqi, a city in the Xinjiang region in the country’s far west, the official Xinhua News Agency said. That raised the total in the local outbreak to 137 since the first case was detected 10 days ago.

Another 13 cases were confirmed in Liaoning province in the northeast, bringing the total there to 25, almost all in the city of Dalian.

The National Health Commission also reported 11 imported cases in the latest 24-hour period, in people who had arrived from overseas.

China has recorded 83,830 cases and 4,634 deaths since the pandemic began. The Health Commission said that 288 patients remain in treatment, including 18 in critical condition.

SEOUL, South Korea — The number of South Korea’s new coronavirus cases has fallen back to below 60, a day after it reported 100-plus for the first time in nearly four months.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed 58 additional cases over the past 24-hour period, bringing the total to 14,150 with 298 deaths.

Twelve of the newly confirmed cases were locally infected while the rest came from overseas.

Health authorities said the 113 cases on Saturday were mostly imported infections found among cargo ship crews and hundreds of South Korean construction workers airlifted out of virus-ravaged Iraq.

ATLANTA — Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff says he’s in isolation with his wife, who contracted COVID-19.

The 33-year-old candidate said his wife, Dr. Alisha Kramer, has mild coronavirus symptoms and that he’s showing symptoms, too. He said he was tested Saturday and is awaiting results while self-quarantining.

Ossoff’s campaign communications director, Miryam Lipper, said on Twitter that he “has not held or participated in an in-person campaign event in over a month and will remain in isolation until medical professionals clear both him and” his wife.

Ossoff, a young media executive known for breaking fundraising records during a 2017 special election loss for a U.S. House seat, is in a competitive race against Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue. The 70-year-old incumbent is a close ally of President Donald Trump and is seeking a second term in November.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Schools in Anchorage will not open for in-person classes in the fall.

They’ll provide online-only learning five days a week as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increases.

The Anchorage Daily News reported the District Superintendent Deena Bishop announced increasing cases in the city have propelled the district into a “high-risk scenario” for school operations.

The average daily new confirmed coronavirus case count in Anchorage increased to 30 on Friday. Bishop says students in grades 3-12 will get laptops and the district will spend money to support wi-fi access for families. The school year begins August 20.

