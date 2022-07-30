Sports

Nunez scores as Liverpool win Community Shield

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Summer signing Darwin Nunez sealed victory as Liverpool landed the first blow of the season on champions Manchester City by winning a thrilling Community Shield encounter.

The FA Cup winners were pipped to the Premier League title by a single point last term after a season-long fight with City, but came out on top in a tremendous game in Leicester, reports the BBC.

Playing at the King Power Stadium rather than Wembley – which will host Sunday’s Women’s Euros final – the two sides did not hold back in a match that tends to be badged as a ‘glorified friendly’.

Reds full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the opening goal with a curling effort from the edge of the box which took a slight deflection off Nathan Ake and nestled in the far corner.

He celebrated by raising his finger to his lips in front of the City supporters, who had helped generate a thunderous atmosphere by trading jibes with their Liverpool counterparts.

City’s star summer signing Erling Haaland showed glimpses of what he will bring by drawing a good save from Adrian, while Nunez had a one-on-one effort kept out by Ederson.

But it was another newcomer – Julian Alvarez – who scored next, staying alert after Phil Foden’s shot was saved to poke home the equaliser from close range, with the goal awarded after a lengthy VAR check.

Mohamed Salah edged Liverpool back in front by scoring from the penalty spot with eight minutes remaining after referee Craig Pawson adjudged – from looking at the pitchside monitor – that Ruben Dias had handled inside the area.

And Nunez had the final say, stooping to head in from close range before wheeling off to celebrate in front of his new supporters.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Costa Rica 2022: Falconets arrive Douala for clash with Cameroon’s Lionesses

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s U20 Girls, Falconets will fly into the city of Douala on Thursday ahead of a FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, fourth round, first leg encounter against their Cameroonian counterparts, scheduled for Saturday, January 22 at the Stade Japoma. This fixture, being the penultimate round of the qualification series, is guaranteed to produce fireworks in […]
Sports

Supersport stages UCL new format

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can enjoy the return of the UEFA Champions League, with the competition resuming from Friday 7 August 2020 and cramming a total of 11 top-tier matches into just over two weeks to provide a true feast of football at the end of the 2019-20 season.   World events saw […]
Sports

Pinnick’s third term agenda: NFF Congress is supreme – Dare

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Insists election must The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has debunked insinuations he is against the rumoured third-term ambition of the President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick, insisting that he will also not compromise the role of his ministry as the supervisory body in ensuring that the supremacy of the NFF […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica