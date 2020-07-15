News

Nunieh shouldn’t suffer harm in NDDC probe – Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcour t

TheRiversStateGovernment has called on those involved in the ongoing investigations of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to ensure that Dr. Joi Nunieh does not suffer any harm in the course of their undertakings.

 

The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, who disclosed this on behalf of the state government, said the state was concerned over the recent development at the NDDC in which the name of Dr. Nunieh, the former Managing Director of the Interim Management Committee of the Commission has been dragged into.

 

He insisted that there was need for those carrying out the investigations to thread with caution, adding that the state governmenthasaresponsibility to protect people from the state.

 

Nsirim added: “We wish to state categorically that the Rivers State Government will never support any action that will prevent or jeopardize the laudable intentions of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari to positively reposition the NDDC and fulfill the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the Niger Delta region.”

