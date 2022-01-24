NUPENG, 42 labour affiliates to battle planned fuel hike

…as oil workers await FEC’s meeting outcome

Ahead of the planned increase in the prices of petroleum products, removal of subsidies and full deregulation of the downstream sub-sector of the Nigerian oil and gas by the Federal Government, more members of organised labour unions are warming up for what they call mother of all rallies in the next two weeks, New Telegraph has learnt.

The latest in the battle ahead is Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG). At the arrowhead of the rallies, it was gathered, are the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and its 42 affiliates across the country.

Speaking with New Telegraph on the issue, the South-West Chairman, (NUPENG), Comrade Tayo Aboyeji, said the body alongindustry

side the Nigeria Labour Congress were waiting for the government on the issue. He said the body would follow the directions, which the Nigerian Labour Congress is taking on the decision by the government to hike prices of fuel hike.

He said: “Rallies are inevitable in this matter, as any hike in the price of fuel would further compound the woes of Nigerians.

The rallies would help in preparing Nigerians and the various bodies under NLC for strike, if the Federal Government fails to listen to the voice of reason and further jettison the idea of increasing the pump price of fuel in 2022.”

He added that NLC and its subordinates including NUPENG were waiting for the outcome of deliberations by the National Executive Council (NEC) on the proposed increase in fuel price and allied products, before deciding what they are going to do on the issue.

“We are waiting for the outcome of the meetings of NEC, which comprises the Vice President, Prof Yomi Osinbajo, and the 36 state. governors of the federation, before we know what to do. “The outcome of the meetings will determine the next line of action,” he explained. On NUPENG’s position on the issue,

Aboyeji said that the body had made it clear that the government can only increase price of fuel once the four stateowned refineries are working perfectly. It has been confirmed that NLC and its affiliates will be holding the rallies this Friday, January 28, if everything goes according to plans.

