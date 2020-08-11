NUPENG calls of strike

After hours of marathon meetings and deliberations, the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has finally called off its strike which commenced earlier today.

New Telegraph gathered that the decision was taken after the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu agreed to wade into all the knotty issues and allegations on arbitrary levies by various bodies particularly the “area boys” and the security agencies. In a communique jointly signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Olalere Odusote and the Deputy National President of NUPENG, Mr. Solomon O. Kilanko, both parties agreed, at a meeting held earlier on Monday at the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, that thegovernmentwillmeetwith heads of all security agencies to prevent further disturbance of vehicles conveying petroleum products. Also in the communique, the two sides agreed that the issue of “area boys” will be addressed by the state government.

A dedicated phone number will be established within one week to enable petroleum product transporters gain prompt access to security agencies

