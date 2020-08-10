NUPENG calls off strike as Sanwo-Olu wades in 

Muritala Ayinla

After hours of marathon meetings and deliberations, the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has finally called off its strike which commenced earlier on Monday.

New Telegraph learnt that the decision was taken after the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu agreed to wade into all the knotty issues and allegations on arbitrary levies by various bodies particularly the “area boys” and the security agencies.

In a communique jointly signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Olalere Odusote and the Deputy National President of NUPENG, Mr. Solomon O. Kilanko, both parties agreed, at a meeting held earlier on Monday at the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, that the government will meet with heads of all security agencies to prevent further disturbance of vehicles conveying petroleum products.

Also in the communique, the two sides agreed that the issue of “area boys” will be addressed by the state government. A dedicated phone number will be established within one week to enable petroleum product transporters gain prompt access to security agencies.

The Lagos State government also assured that the allegation of extra-ordinary levies charged by a particular local government will be investigated promptly.

“The state government will continue to relate with all road users in the planning and execution of road works in the state,” the communique read.

NUPENG also made a commitment that all tankers will not exceed the loading capacity of trucks as provided in the regulations and in compliance with the directives of the Department of Petroleum Resources.

Odusote said recommendations will be put forward to the government on ways to ease access of petroleum tankers to tank farms, adding that the state will review the timing restriction on movement of petroleum tankers within the next one week.

To avert further crisis, the commissioner added that a committee would be at up to relate with the union constantly, adding that the committee would be out in place immediately.

“Lagos State government will immediately set up a standing committee to relate with the Union on an ongoing basis to address any issues as they arise,” the communique added.

