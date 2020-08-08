NUPENG directs tanker drivers to withdraw services

The National Leadership of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), yesterday directed the withdrawal of services of Petroleum Tanker Drivers from Lagos State with effect from Monday next week. The directive, according to a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph yesterday, followed the failure of various authorities in the state to address three major issues that have severely caused pains and harrowing experiences on the hapless drivers in the state for several months now.

Specifically, the union lamented the continuous extortion of the drivers by area boys, the unending gridlock at Apapa that has made it difficult for them to access their depot to load products as well as road blockade engendered by indiscriminate parking of articulated vehicles in some parts of the state. According to the statement signed by the National President and General Secretary, NUPENG, Williams Eniredonana Akporeha, and Olawale Afolabi, respectively, the entire members of the union are deeply pained, frustrated and agonised by the barrage of these challenges being consistently faced by the tanker drivers in Lagos State.

The union pointed out that they were left with no other option but to direct the withdrawal of their services in the state until Lagos State Government and other relevant stakeholders address the critical challenges. The statement reads: “It is sad and disheartening to note here that we had made several appeals and reports to Lagos State Government and the Presidential Task Force for the decongestion of Apapa on these challenges but all to no avail.”

