NUPENG expresses fear over Petroleum Industry Act implementation

The National Union of Petroleum and Gas Workers of Nigeria (NUPENG) has expressed concerns over the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). Re-elected Chairman of the Port Harcourt Council of NUPENG, Minai Samuel, voiced the union’s fears yesterday in Owerri during their quadrennial delegates’ conference. He said: “It is worrisome to operate with the anti-union posture of most local content companies in Nigeria. “How can we develop the industry where some management refused to respect the fundamental rights and workers’ privileges. “The rate at which companies are turning workers to casuals is alarming and heartbreaking.”

 

